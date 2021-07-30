Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 3.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

NYSE:HLT traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.40. 57,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,672. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.02. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $136.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

