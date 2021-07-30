Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 3.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:HLT traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.40. 57,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,672. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.02. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $807,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.