Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $118.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.79.

HLT stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.27. 21,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $136.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.02.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

