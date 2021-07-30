HM Payson & Co. Acquires 6,026 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,877.5% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 53,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

NYSE:TSM opened at $115.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $599.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $75.98 and a one year high of $142.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

