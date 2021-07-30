HM Payson & Co. Buys 26,106 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1,323.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dover by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,175,000 after acquiring an additional 270,843 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 28,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $164.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.54 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.75.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.