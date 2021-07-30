HM Payson & Co. Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

LMT stock opened at $372.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $381.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

