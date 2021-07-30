HM Payson & Co. Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $80.34 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

