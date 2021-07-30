HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 108.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,817,000 after acquiring an additional 159,847 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,200,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

