HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $139.05 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $127.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,671 shares of company stock valued at $44,492,295 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

