HM Payson & Co. Purchases 3,495 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $269.90 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.61.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

