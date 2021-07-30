HM Payson & Co. Purchases Shares of 13,828 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $118.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

