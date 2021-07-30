HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,472,000 after buying an additional 3,226,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,607,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,524,000 after buying an additional 2,473,048 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,796,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after buying an additional 1,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,520,000 after buying an additional 619,379 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

NYSE:FTV opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.62. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

