HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,311 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knoll Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,091,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 33,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $83.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.12.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

