HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,348 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after buying an additional 7,039,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,459,000 after buying an additional 233,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,459,000 after buying an additional 325,321 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,223,000 after buying an additional 1,480,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,753,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,259,000 after buying an additional 253,674 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PM opened at $100.40 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95. The company has a market cap of $156.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,459 shares of company stock worth $3,324,480 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

