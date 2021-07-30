HM Payson & Co. Sells 3,984 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 74.9% in the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,272,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,874,000 after purchasing an additional 747,373 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $68.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.65. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

