HM Payson & Co. Sells 4,281 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of MO opened at $48.62 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.