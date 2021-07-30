HM Payson & Co. Sells 5,194 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of OEF stock opened at $201.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.58. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $146.78 and a 12-month high of $203.75.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.