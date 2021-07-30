HM Payson & Co. Sells 6,200 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 175,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 245,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 207,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $51.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.