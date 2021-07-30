HM Payson & Co. Sells 7,033 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,689,000 after acquiring an additional 113,622 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 658,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $606,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $114.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.70. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

