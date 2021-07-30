Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 164.71 ($2.15). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 154.20 ($2.01), with a volume of 2,444,117 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of £792.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 168.13.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.