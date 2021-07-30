Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.37

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and traded as low as $2.27. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 22,898 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hochschild Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.