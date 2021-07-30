Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,050 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in PayPal by 19,558.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 377,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,395,000 after purchasing an additional 375,513 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,605,000 after purchasing an additional 191,729 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $7.46 on Friday, hitting $275.71. 390,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,892,483. The firm has a market cap of $323.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.11.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Insiders sold 36,042 shares of company stock worth $9,280,999 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

