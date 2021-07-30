Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,612 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Energy Transfer by 13.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Energy Transfer by 11.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ET shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,061,348. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

