Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,325 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TM traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.25. 1,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.55. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $118.66 and a 52-week high of $185.38. The company has a market cap of $251.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $72.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

