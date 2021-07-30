Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after acquiring an additional 76,078 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 654.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,927,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total transaction of $6,575,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,762 shares of company stock valued at $38,138,113 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $983.39. 4,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,674. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $633.29 and a fifty-two week high of $987.27. The stock has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $902.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $940.26.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.