Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,694,000 after purchasing an additional 259,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,782,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,562,000 after buying an additional 505,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,463,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $767,697.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 914,387 shares of company stock valued at $210,826,193. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.73. 22,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $248.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

