Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 1.08% of Waitr worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waitr by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Waitr by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Waitr by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Waitr by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 963,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Waitr by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTRH stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 30,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,200. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $187.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of -3.01.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Waitr had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $50.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.36 million. Research analysts predict that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WTRH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Waitr from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

