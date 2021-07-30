Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 84,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.03. 124,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,518,873. The company has a market cap of $245.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.