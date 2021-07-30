Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

