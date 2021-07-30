Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,801 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 1.5% in the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 2.2% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lazard alerts:

LAZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.82. 12,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,497. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $48.61.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.