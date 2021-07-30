Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,000 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 759,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 204.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $299,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,492. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.07. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. boosted their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.