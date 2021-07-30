Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,175,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $365,000. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 169,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.69. The stock had a trading volume of 517,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,683,943. The stock has a market cap of $244.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.