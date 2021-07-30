Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,353. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $175.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

