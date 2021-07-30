Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,783 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after buying an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after buying an additional 289,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,373,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.80. 37,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,629. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $121.82 and a 1-year high of $262.38. The company has a market capitalization of $129.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

