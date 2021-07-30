Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,970 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,548,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,666 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,332,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.36.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.80. 372,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,590,899. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

