Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,441 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

GSK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.09. 133,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,209,489. The stock has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

