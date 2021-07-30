Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 15,045 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Resideo Technologies worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

REZI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.59. 9,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,532. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $32.80.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

