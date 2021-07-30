Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,022 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,884 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth about $76,104,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,862,000 after purchasing an additional 544,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 693.9% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 332,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,988,000 after purchasing an additional 290,954 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Robert Half International stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.28. 16,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,109. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $98.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.17.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

