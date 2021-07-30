Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 790 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,304 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,579,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 261,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,498,000 after purchasing an additional 64,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.88. 84,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,564,404. The firm has a market cap of $224.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.78. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $187.37 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $1,222,850.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,204 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,947.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total transaction of $1,152,379.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,575,262.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,745 shares of company stock valued at $107,407,521 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

