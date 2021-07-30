Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after buying an additional 3,551,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,908,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,534 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at about $53,827,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 77.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,756,000 after acquiring an additional 531,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.54. 15,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,514. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.42. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

In other news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

