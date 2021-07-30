Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,214 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,661,000 after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $957,324,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $412.48. The stock had a trading volume of 61,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.51. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The stock has a market cap of $389.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $36,344,960. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.