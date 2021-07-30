Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,341,000 after buying an additional 1,740,618 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Leidos by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,685,000 after buying an additional 407,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Leidos by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,498,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,582,000 after buying an additional 221,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,168,000 after buying an additional 45,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Leidos by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,808,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,155,000 after buying an additional 73,472 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,521. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

