Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $4.56 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 122.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,524,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 334,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $371.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,471. The firm has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

