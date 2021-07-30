Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $5.31 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after acquiring an additional 251,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,967,000 after buying an additional 80,880 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after buying an additional 393,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.89.

NYSE:LH traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.14. The stock had a trading volume of 15,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,927. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $170.05 and a one year high of $296.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.34.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

