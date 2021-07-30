Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $2,070,985,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 291.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,225 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,374 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $117.67. 312,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,811,897. The firm has a market cap of $207.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.