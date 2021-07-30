Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Searle & CO. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $2.52 on Friday, hitting $363.14. 17,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $367.77. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.45.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

