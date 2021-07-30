Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,306 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Winnebago Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WGO. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,117,000 after acquiring an additional 302,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 579,689 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 544,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 24.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after acquiring an additional 76,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

Winnebago Industries stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.72. 3,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,032. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.00. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

