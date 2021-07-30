Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,969 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of The Aaron’s worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 139,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

AAN stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. 4,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,791. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.52 million and a PE ratio of 9.44. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. The Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

The Aaron’s Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.