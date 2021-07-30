Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,533 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 19,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.04. 239,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,142,124. The company has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.65. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

