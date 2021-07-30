Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 30,117 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,117 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

AXTA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.18. 59,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,001. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 35.52%. Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

